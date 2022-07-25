Maharashtra health department issues guidelines on monkeypox

The Maharashtra health department has stepped up surveillance and urged health professionals to keep a close watch on persons with symptoms that resemble monkeypox. “We have enhanced surveillance, issued guidelines for citizens and urged clinicians to refer samples of suspected cases for further tests,” Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said.

As per the Centre’s advisory to states, hospitals will also be identified to manage suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, Maharashtra health officials said.

“So far, there is no case in Maharashtra. There is no reason for panic and guidelines have been issued, so that citizens can understand what monkeypox is about,” Dr Awate said.

Monkeypox is primarily transmitted among humans via direct physical contact (body fluids, sexual contact or lesion material), indirectly via contaminated clothing or linen of affected person and large respiratory droplets as a result of prolonged close contact, guidelines issued by the Maharashtra health department noted.

Persons with significant comorbidities and immunocompromised individuals are among the high-risk population that could be affected by monkeypox. While common symptoms include fever, skin rashes, lymph node enlargement, sore throat and cough and headache, monkeypox can cause complications like blurred vision, shortness of breath and altered consciousness, health experts said.

Till now, more than 17,000 cases have been reported from 75 countries. India reported its fourth case from New Delhi.