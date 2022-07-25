scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Maharashtra health department issues guidelines on monkeypox

As per the Centre’s advisory to states, hospitals will also be identified to manage suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, Maharashtra health officials said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 25, 2022 3:57:05 pm
Monkeypox cases, Karnataka MonkeypoxThe health department has advised the public to be cautious and visit a doctor in case of any symptoms as the incubation period for the virus is two to three weeks. (File)

The Maharashtra health department has stepped up surveillance and urged health professionals to keep a close watch on persons with symptoms that resemble monkeypox. “We have enhanced surveillance, issued guidelines for citizens and urged clinicians to refer samples of suspected cases for further tests,” Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said.

As per the Centre’s advisory to states, hospitals will also be identified to manage suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, Maharashtra health officials said.

“So far, there is no case in Maharashtra. There is no reason for panic and guidelines have been issued, so that citizens can understand what monkeypox is about,” Dr Awate said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...

Monkeypox is primarily transmitted among humans via direct physical contact (body fluids, sexual contact or lesion material), indirectly via contaminated clothing or linen of affected person and large respiratory droplets as a result of prolonged close contact, guidelines issued by the Maharashtra health department noted.

Persons with significant comorbidities and immunocompromised individuals are among the high-risk population that could be affected by monkeypox. While common symptoms include fever, skin rashes, lymph node enlargement, sore throat and cough and headache, monkeypox can cause complications like blurred vision, shortness of breath and altered consciousness, health experts said.

More from Pune

Till now, more than 17,000 cases have been reported from 75 countries. India reported its fourth case from New Delhi.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’
Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
Explained

Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

Premium
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Premium
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement