Maharashtra got 9.63 lakh Covishield doses from SII: State Immunisation Officer

Maharashtra health authorities have received 9.63 lakh Covishield vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India. State Immunisation Officer Dr D N Patil said the state vaccine store at Pune received the vaccine doses from Serum Institute on Tuesday evening.

“We will send the doses as per the distribution details, to be given by the Centre to nine regional vaccine stores, by Wednesday evening. Each district’s vaccine store will then receive the allocated amount of doses,” he said.

Bharat Biotech has agreed to send 20,000 doses of its Covaxin vaccine, but the state is yet to get it.

