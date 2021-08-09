Maharashtra has potential to become model-state for the world: CSIR chief

Use science as an effective medium to find solutions for society and its well-being, Shekhar Mande, director general, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has urged young scientists.

Mande was delivering an address on ‘Contribution of Maharashtra in the field of science’, a virtual talk organised as part of ‘Maharashtra Diamond Jubilee Lecture Series’ hosted by Maharashtra Information Centre, on Sunday.

“…there is no doubt that Maharashtra will lead and has the potential to become a model state for the world. I urge all young scientists to use science and channelise their efforts for the well-being of society,” Mande said.

During his address, the CSIR chief shared past and ongoing research at a number of scientific institutions, including IIT-Bombay, National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Cell Science, National Institute of Radio Astrophysics, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and others.

“Our state-run universities, too, have showcased top-class scientific works and have contributed immensely towards scientific progress,” he said.

He added that not just science and research, Maharashtra had promoted education, particularly medical education.

Along with Pune, cities like Kolhapur, Nagpur, Mumbai and Aurangabad were homes to educational institutes and universities that have made great contributions, he said.

He highlighted Maharashtra’s scientific and progressive history by using mathematician Bhaskaracharya, Dr Anandibai Joshi, who was among the foremost medical practitioners of India, and social reformer Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak as examples.

Mande said while Covid-19 had brought focus and greater need for carrying out studies of new viruses and diseases, He said it was in Pune where Imperial Bacteriological Laboratory (IBL) was established in 1889. It was from Pune that all regional centres of IBL, now known as ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, were later branched to Bareilly, Palampur, Kolkata, Mukteshwar and Bengaluru.