Maharashtra govt’s WhatsApp initiative to assess online learning outcomes among students gets poor response

Over two weeks after the Maharashtra government launched the Swadhyay initiative to assess online learning outcomes of students across the state through WhatsApp-based tests, the response from students has been poor.

Data of the first two weeks shows that an average of less than one student across the state took the tests.

The programme, which was launched in the beginning of November, aims to evaluate the performance of students in state board-affiliated schools from classes I to X. Students would be sent weekly tests that they have to solve, which would then be assessed by subject teachers to understand how much learning is taking place through online teaching.

Vikas Garad, deputy director, State Council of educational Research and Training (SCERT) who is heading the programme, said, “We started this initiative both for students and parents to get a fair idea of the effectiveness of online education as well as suggest remedial measures. But it’s true that in the first couple of weeks, there was not much response. I think it will pick up,” he said.

According to the latest available data, the maximum response to tests came from SSC-board students in Satara district where 24.59 per cent – 1,24,599 of the 5,06,678 registered students – took the tests. But in bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, the data wasn’t very encouraging.

In Pune, where there are 20,01,323 eligible students, 12,610 (0.63 per cent) took the tests. In Mumbai city, of 12,63,394 students only 0.51 per cent (6,402) took the tests. At least 0.24 per cent students (2,121 students) of 8,87,511 registered took the exams in Nagpur while 7,006 of 13,03,625 in Nashik took the tests.

According to sources, though the tests are being conducted only for English and Mathematics so far, other subjects would also be included gradually.

