Friday, May 27, 2022
Maharashtra govt writes to Centre seeking extension of deadline to procure chana

Officials say as many as 1.75 lakh farmers, who had registered for the procurement process, did not get a chance to sell their produce.

Written by Parthasarathi Biswas | Pune |
May 27, 2022 6:04:10 am
The closure of procurement has caused dismay among farmers as the average traded price of the commodity in the open market is well below its MSP.

Two days after central agencies completed chana procurement in Maharashtra, the state government has written to the Centre, urging it to extend the deadline for the same.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil said the matter was discussed in the state cabinet and taken up with the central government.

Earlier this week, both the National Cooperative Agricultural Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) signaled a closure of procurement of chana under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). Under this scheme, the central government procures chana at the government-declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 5,230/quintal.

Maharashtra was given the target of procuring 6.89 lakh tonnes, which was completed earlier this week. However, on the ground, sub-agencies of NAFED have complained that many farmers who had registered for selling their produce are yet to do the same.

The closure of procurement has caused dismay among farmers as the average traded price of the commodity in the open market is well below its MSP.

Officials say as many as 1.75 lakh farmers, who had registered for the procurement process, did not get a chance to sell their produce. Once the central government fulfills its quota for procurement, the state government will have to foot the bill for any excess commodity procured.

Patil confirmed that the matter had come up for discussion during the state cabinet meeting on Thursday. Now, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers have written to the central government to increase the quota and procure the commodity from farmers who have registered.

“We are hopeful of a positive response from the central government,” he said.

With the monsoon round the corner, there are apprehensions about logistical issues over procurement. This season, registration was allowed till May 17, which is among the longest such windows the state has seen. Many public representatives have taken up the matter with the state government and asked for excess quota for procurement.

