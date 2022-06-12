Maharashtra govt to set up electronic park in Ranjangaon industrial area

THE MAHARASHTRA government has decided to set up a world-class electronic park in Ranjangaon industrial area near Pune. Subhash Desai, minister for industries and mining, while speaking to The Indian Express in Pune on Saturday, said this park will be spread over 600 acres and will involve a wide range of activities, from manufacturing of chips to components.

Desai, who inaugurated the Electronic Cluster Foundation of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said the electronic park will see the presence of all major electronic giants. “We have been talking to many companies which represent the entire value chain of the electronics industry. They have expressed interest about the project,” he said.

The basic facility for the cluster will be set up by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, and work for it will begin soon. The state government will allocate a substantial budget for the same to begin the work.

The minister said that in the past two years, the state has seen investment worth Rs 6 lakh crore. During the minister’s visit to Davos, the state had seen signing of MoUs worth Rs 80,000 crore. “We want to develop the state as a major hub for electronic industries,” he said.

The Electronic Cluster set up by MCCIA is established under the Central government’s cluster base approach to set up Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs). Pune was identified for development of a brown field cluster. MCCIA had initiated a Special Purpose Vehicle with the objective of promoting the development of EMC by setting up a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Pune. This CFC will help the electronics industries in Pune and surrounding areas in terms of the latest technology, cost competitiveness, faster turnaround time etc, enabling the region to become a preferred destination for electronics design-led manufacturing. “This will help in developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem, drive innovation and catalyse economic growth by increasing employment opportunities and tax revenues. The state-of-the-art facility is at prime location in Bhosari MIDC with about 27000 sq ft built-up area with latest technology equipment,” it said.

The total cost for construction of the centre is expected to be nearly Rs 67 crore.