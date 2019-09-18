Maharashtra govt to give financial aid to flood-hit families for paying rent

After providing financial assistance in various forms to residents of flood-hit Sangli and Kolhapur districts — as compensation for damage to their properties, farms and loss of cattle — the Maharashtra government has decided to provide more financial assistance to those who have been staying in temporary accommodations after their houses were damaged.

Flood-affected families in urban areas will receive Rs 36,000 while those in rural areas will receive Rs 24,000 so that they can pay the monthly rent of their temporary houses. The state government has allocated Rs 60.18 crore to the Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office, to be distributed to those eligible to receive it. The state government has allocated Rs 21.61 crore for Sangli and Rs 38.57 crore for Kolhapur

The families will be eligible for financial assistance only if they have not received the temporary accommodation from government or social organisations.

Earlier, the state government had distributed financial assistance of Rs 5,000 in cash and Rs 10,000, directly transferred to the bank accounts of the affected families, as flood relief. It had also allocated funds for compensating loss of property — including houses, vehicles, farm produce and cattle — of each flood-affected family.

Heavy rain in the first two weeks of August had wreaked havoc in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts, with over 40 dead and lakhs losing their belongings.