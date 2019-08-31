Maharashtra govt to compensate farmers for lost cattle, small business owners

Along with other forms of financial assistance, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide compensation to farmers who lost their farm animals in the floods that hit Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts earlier this month.

The government has also made provisions for compensation to owners of small business units that were damaged in the floods.

Compensation for loss of cattle and livestock due to a natural calamity will be given only after confirmation by a designated officer, according to a government resolution (GR). “… It needs to be ensured that the farmer who lost his cattle during floods should not be deprived of financial assistance by the state government,” stated the GR.

Documents such as the spot panchnama done by the Talathi, police patil, sarpanch or the director of the local cooperative milk federation will be considered valid certification for compensation, it stated.

The GR also pointed out that many major markets in the three districts were flooded and several shops, handcarts, small textile units, garages and other units were destroyed.

The owners of such units will also be given compensation, it added.

Local residents whose names appear in the local electoral rolls or hold ration cards can be compensated for the damage to the business units as per the panchnama report. The panchnama process should be carried out by the Revenue department in the rural area and the staff of municipal corporations and municipal councils in the urban areas.

The state government has also decided to waive off electricity bills for three months for farmers in flood-hit districts who use agriculture motors. It has also directed the district administration to set up an independent dedicated cell for issuing Aadhaar cards, ration cards, bank passbook, marksheet, educational certificates and other important documents which local residents lost in the floods.

The state government has also asked the respective district administrations to appoint social organisations that will “adopt” the flood-affected villages and rehabilitate its residents. The housing units for the displaced residents will have to be built on government land and the district administration will ensure basic facilities like power, water and motorable roads, stated the GR.