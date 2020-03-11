Maharashtra: Govt to acquire 1,200 hectare land for Rs 15,000 cr project

The road is expected to divert the traffic entering into the city from various highways and crossing over to other destinations. It is expected to cost Rs 15,000 crore. (File photo) The road is expected to divert the traffic entering into the city from various highways and crossing over to other destinations. It is expected to cost Rs 15,000 crore. (File photo)

Loosening its purse for Pune, the state government has recently announced that work on the long-pending Ring Road, which seks todecongest the city roads, would commence soon.

As per a detailed plan, the state government will acquire 1,200 hectare of land for the 132-km-long and 90-metre-wide road that would be connected to existing major state and national highways, officials said.

In its draft budget for 2020-21, the state government had declared the start of work on the Ring Road project by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The road is expected to divert the traffic entering into the city from various highways and crossing over to other destinations. It is expected to cost Rs 15,000 crore.

As per the detailed plan for the project, 14 tunnels, 17 flyovers, 37 underpass and two railway overbridges would be constructed on 1,200-hectare land to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The road passes through the Khed Shivapur, Purandar, Haveli, Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi tehsils.

The state government has already approved the project and its implementation is planned in two phases. The land acquisition cost for the project is estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore, officials said. The Union government has assured funding for the project if the state government acquires the entire land for the project, the official added.

For the first phase in the eastern region, 594 hectare of land would be acquired for seven tunnels, two railway bridges, four flyovers and seven underpass.

While for the second phase of western region of the project, the government will acquire 617 hectare to construct 13 bridges and 30 underpasses.

At present, the traffic to and from Ahmednagar, Nasik, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Mumbai have to pass through the Pune city that causes traffic problems in the already congested city areas.

The ring road seeks to divert the traffic from outside the city without the vehicles having to enter the city limits.

