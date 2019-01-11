Maharashtra govt sets KRAs for heads of urban local bodies

By Ajay Jadhav

Advertising

The state government, in an effort to improve the performance of urban local bodies, has set Key Result Areas (KRAs) for the heads of civic bodies, which would be taken into consideration for preparing the Performance Assessment Report (PAR) or Annual Confidential Report (ACR) for 2018-19.

The urban development department has fixed KRAs for commissioners of municipal corporations and chief executive officers of nagar parishads and nagar panchayats.

“Urban areas in the state have been continuously expanding. The rising urbanisation should be considered an opportunity for effective development of such areas through time-bound implementation of various schemes of the state and Union government, so the government has fixed KRAs for the administrative heads of urban local bodies,” said Manisha Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, urban development department.

One of the KRAs stipulates that it is necessary that the rankings of urban local bodies in Swachh Survekshan for 2019 should be better than their ranks in 2018. It also calls for consistency in keeping cities ‘Open Defecation Free’ along with validation from the Quality Control of India.

Besides, urban local bodies have been given a target of ensuring 100 per cent segregation of waste in their respective jurisdictions along with composting of wet waste by March 2019.

The heads of urban local bodies have also been given targets to recover 90 per cent of property tax along with other taxes and dues to improve their financial condition. Moreover, they have been asked to use GIS technology to recover property tax and bring all properties in their areas in the tax ambit.

Advertising

Civic body chiefs have also been asked to meet the targets of infrastructure projects being implemented under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), new projects undertaken as part of urban rejuvenation programmes and the smart city mission. They have also been asked to effectively implement the Right to Public Service Act.