Maharashtra govt seeks EC permission to distribute compensation among the flood-hit

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday said the state government has sought permission from the Election Commission of India for distributing compensation among those affected by the flash flood in Pune district, caused by heavy downpour on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Patil said the flash flood has created a serious situation in the city and other parts of the district. As many as 4,000 people have been shifted to temporary camps set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The minister, who visited the flood-hit areas of Khed Shivapur and Pune city, said relief work was on in full swing. “… There are limitations on making public announcements and taking certain steps and actions,” he said.

The state government has already issued a resolution on providing compensation to the affected people, said Patil, adding, “The government resolution is applicable for any flood situation in the state. The state government has sought permission from Election Commission to apply the GR for the flash floods. We are awaiting the EC’s response and hope to get it in the next few days,” he said.

The city unit of the Congress, meanwhile, criticised Patil, who is also the state BJP chief, for attending a party meeting in Delhi while the flash floods created havoc in Pune. Despite being the guardian minister of Pune district, he had no concern for the public, claimed the Congress.

Patil, however, claimed that he was in constant touch with the administration about rescue and relief operations. “It is wrong to bring in politics during a natural disaster… ,” he said in response to the criticism.

The minister said he had called up senior NCP leader and Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar and assured him of government help, after he was apprised of the situation and told that Baramati was among the worst-hit areas.

On the flood-like situation, caused by overflowing nullahs and streams, Patil said, “The incident was extraordinary. Such intense rain has not been witnessed even during monsoon withdrawal. The administration was not prepared to handle such an exceptional situation. Rescuing the flood-hit was the main priority and the operations were on till Friday evening.”

He also singled out the many illegal constructions within the floodline areas of water bodies as a major source of concern. “There have been illegal constructions in Kolhapur and Pune… such incidents make us realise the severity of the situation around us. The nullahs in the city have been either diverted or constructions have taken place near the water bodies. There is a need to seriously think about the situation,” he said, adding that the process of identifying illegal constructions will be taken up after the elections.