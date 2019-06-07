Maha govt forms 20-member PUMTA to resolve transport issues in Pune metropolitan region

In a bid to resolve issues pertaining to public transport in the metropolitan region, the state government has constituted a 20-member Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA), which will focus on increasing the efficiency of existing public transport system and developing a comprehensive transport system.

Pune divisional commissioner has been elected as the chairperson of PUMTA.

“The state government was considering to set up an efficient authority to take up the challenges of transport-related issues in the metropolitan region. The authority is supposed to coordinate all traffic schemes and initiatives among concerned organisations while suggesting effective solutions to traffic issues,” said the government resolution of the state Urban Development department.

There have been complaints about poor public transport in the metropolitan region, which is often cited as one of the reasons for increasing number of private vehicles on the city roads. In Pune, there are city transport bus system, state transport bus system, BRTS, rail transport and under construction Metro rail, being implemented by Maha-Metro and PMRDA separately. “The inefficiency of the public transport system operating independently has lost credibility among residents as they prefer to use their own vehicles for commuting,” it said.

“The PUMTA will be coordinating among various transport-related organisations within the metropolitan region of Pune. It will study and make suggestions on unified transport plan, basic infrastructure, raising and distribution of funds for the projects and working mechanism for the transport initiatives. However, the PUMTA will not take decisions that infringe on powers of the concerned civic body,” it said.

The authority will make suggestions on comprehensive transport plan, coordinate between city development plan and regional transport plan, unification of various modes of transport, unification of basic infrastructure of multi-modal transport hubs, selection of organisation for operating the multi-modal infrastructure, BRTS, financial planning, technology for operationalising the transport system, involving the government and private organisations through PPP mode, ensuring consensus among various ogranisations on transport issue, research and knowledge gathering on transport, training in transport sector.

“The PMRDA will provide necessary staff and technical support to PUMTA and will have the power to set up committees to study subjects of transport sector in the Pune metropolitan region,” it said. The committees will include planning, financial, transport and traffic engineering, traffic system and management, safety and environment, parking and legal committees.

“The PMRDA chairperson will appoint members of various committees and get the study report prepared for the PUMTA,” it said, adding that the authority will be given the constitutional status for its effectiveness.

The PUMTA will be headed by divisional commissioner of Pune and include members like Pune district collector, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, metropolitan commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, transport commissioner, police commissioner of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, managing director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, director of town planning, chief engineer of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and state public works department, regional officer of environment department, chief manager of Central Railway, experts from transport and transport engineer, and additional chief executive officer of PMRDA.