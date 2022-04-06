Maharashtra govt publishes draft rules for wine sale in supermarkets, seeks suggestions till June 29

Following strong objections from opposition parties and social activists on its decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores, the Maharashtra government has published the draft rules for the policy and sought suggestions and objections from the public on the same till June 29.

The policy declared by the government on January 27 created a controversy in the state with severe objection from opposition parties. Activist Anna Hazare announced a fast unto death if the government did not roll back the policy which, he claimed, would lead to the corruption of youth by making them alcoholics. Following strong opposition from many quarters, the government promised that it will not go ahead with the policy without holding wide consultation over the issue.

Now, the state home department has published the draft of Special Permit and Licences (Amendment) Rules, 2022, and sought suggestions from the public.

The new policy will allow the sale of wine in supermarkets or walk-in stores having a minimum area of 100 square meters and walk-in stores with self-service facility if they are registered establishments under section 6 of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 (Mah. LXI of 2017). Wine could be sold to any person holding a permit in Form FLX-C issued under rule 70D of the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules, 1953, under the new policy.

“Any objection or suggestion which may be received, through post or email (dycomm-inspection@mah.gov.in) to Commissioner, State Excise, Maharashtra State, 2nd Floor, Old Custom House, Shahid Bhagatsingh Marg, Fort, Mumbai 400 023, from any person with respect to the said draft on or before the aforesaid date, will be considered by the Government,” said the gazette notification issued on March 31.