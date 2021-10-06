Maharashtra government extends family court jurisdiction to 23 newly merged villages under PMC

Citing an extension of the boundaries of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the state government extended the jurisdiction of the family court of Pune by extending it to the newly-merged 23 villages under PMC.

In a government notification, the state Law and Judiciary department said, “In exercise of the powers conferred as per Family Courts Act and the state government in consultation with the Bombay High Court extends the judicial jurisdiction of the Family Court of Pune to the extent of newly-included 23 villages in PMC for the purpose of exercising the jurisdiction and powers conferred by the Act.”

As per the notification, the state government has conferred jurisdiction of family court of Pune comprising the area of PMC and the Cantonment areas of Pune and Khadki.

The state government, through its notification on June 30 this year, included 23 villages under PMC. These villages include Mahalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhve-Dhavade, Kopare, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjri Budruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachi Wadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangadewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi.

As per the 2011 census, the population in PMC areas is 35,56,824 but the actual population is much more than the 2011 count. The 2021 census has been delayed due to a pandemic. It is estimated that the city population is more than 50 lakh due to rapid urbanisation.

The state government has also extended the jurisdiction of the Pune Police Commissionerate to include the newly-merged areas of the city. It is also planning to start new police stations in the recently-included areas.