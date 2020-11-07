Maharashtra: Govt nod for transfer of 7.14 ha land to PMRDA for Metro project

In return, the PMRDA will reconstruct some buildings in the area for the Dairy Development Department. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government on Friday approved transfer of 7.14 hectares in Shivajinagar from the Dairy Development department to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), for the Metro rail project from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

The Dairy Development department has nearly 12.22 hectares of land in Shivajinagar and the PMRDA had sought 7.14 hectares of that, alongside the Mumbai-Pune highway, stated a government resolution.

In return, the PMRDA will reconstruct some buildings in the area for the Dairy Development Department. “PMRDA will have to construct a dairy with a capacity to store 50,000 litres of milk every day, a new administrative building and staff quarters at a cost of Rs 88.85 crore as per the plan submitted by the department,” said a PMRDA officer.

While the PMRDA is developing the Metro rail route from Hinjewadi to Shivainagar, Maha-Metro is building the other two Metro routes in Pune, from Vanaz to Ramwadi and from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate.

