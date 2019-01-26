Maharashtra govt makes GIS-based development plan mandatory for urban areas

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued directions to all planning authorities in the state to prepare the development plan (DP) on Geographic Information System (GIS) platform. The move, according to government sources, will be effective for development of the region.

“The use of GIS technology will help in proper land management and its effective use. It will also help in spatial growth management, project management, preparing infrastructure plans, including those for water lines, drainage lines and roads in the DP,” the state Urban Development department said in the government resolution.

It further stated that marking the land reservation of drainage line, water line, hospitals, schools, playgrounds, gardens, fire brigade stations and town hall in GIS-based DP would help the planning authority in effective use of the land. “There is a need to take a policy decision on preparing DP on GIS platform as it has multiple benefits for the administration as well as residents for development of the region,” it stated.

The state government, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Region Town Planning (MRTP) Act, has issued directions to prepare GIS-based DP in urban areas of the state. The decision would be applicable to all newly included areas in urban region, besides the old areas that would undergo a revision of the DP.

According to the government, the DP should include existing land use (ELU) and proposed land use (PLU) on the GIS map. It added that the Geo referenced ELU map should be prepared and the same should be used for preparing DP as per the MRTP Act-1966. The ELU should follow the administrative boundaries and zoning, existing geographical features, existing transportation network and existing socio-economic data.

The PLU map should have proposals for allocating land for purposes including residential, industrial, commercial, agricultural, recreational, designation of land for public, designation of areas for open spaces, transport and communications, water supply, drainage, sewerage disposal, other public utilities development, reservation of land for community facilities and services, designation of sites for service industries, industrial estates and any other development, on an extensive scale.

The first responsibility would be to collect data and prepare accurate base map, showing jurisdiction of authority, village boundaries, gaothan boundaries, survey numbers, existing roads, rivers, lakes, nullahs, water bodies with direction of flow, boundaries and zoning of any type of ecologically sensitive or prohibited area, defence land, protected forest areas, sites of historical and archaeological importance, boundaries and zoning of existing industrial establishments.

The GIS-based DP should have clear marking of marginal distances for flood control and prevention of river pollution, height restrictions along funnel zone of airport, restricted areas around defence establishments.