Maharashtra govt increases compensation for victims of attacks by wild animals

The Maharashtra government has decided to increase the compensation to victims of attacks by wild animals to Rs 10 lakh for human loss and Rs 40,000 for the loss of livestock. In a government resolution, the state Forest Department stated that the announcement to increase the compensation amount for the victims of attack by wild animals was made during the ongoing Assembly session in Nagpur. Earlier, victims of such attacks were paid Rs eight lakh.

The kin of the deceased would be compensated with Rs 10 lakh, of which Rs three lakh would be given immediately while the remaining amount would be kept in the fixed deposit of a nationalised bank, stated the notification. It added that if the attack has left a person permanently disabled, he/she would be paid Rs five lakh, while those with serious injuries would be given a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh. Only medical expenditure up to Rs 20,000 would be covered of people who have sustained minor injuries, it stated.

The state government has decided to increase the compensation amount from Rs 25,000 to a maximum of Rs 40,000, or 75 per cent of the market price of the cattle that included cow, bufallo or bull killed in attack of wild animals. The death of a goat, sheep or any other livestock would be compensated with a maximum of Rs 10,000 or 75 per cent of the market price of the animal. Cattles with permanent disabilities would be compensated with a maximum of Rs 12,000 or 50 per cent of its market cost. If the livestock has received minor injuries, it would be compensated with a maximum of Rs 4,000, or 25 per cent of market price of the animal.

The compensation would be applicable for attacks by tiger, leopard, bear, wild buffalo, wild boar, wolf, jackal, hyena, crocodile, elephant and wild dog, stated the resolution.

