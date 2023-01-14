scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Maharashtra govt has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 2000 crore for Pune: Fadnavis

The projects include a flood-protection wall, widening of Katraj-Kondhwa road, flyover and underpass, and development of grade separators.

The work would begin this year and the state government will provide its share of 40 per cent in the next three years. (Express Photo)
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore for Pune.

The projects include a flood-protection wall, widening of Katraj-Kondhwa road, flyover, underpass and development of grade separators. The work would begin this year and the state government will provide its share of 40 per cent in the next three years.

Fadnavis was speaking after the inauguration of the Dharamveer Sambhaji Maharaj bridge in Yerawada and laying foundation stones for widening of the Old Mumbai-Pune highway, development of BRTS route, water supply scheme for Bavdhan and construction of a building of the civic-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical college.

The function was attended by BJP legislators and leaders.

“The state government is giving priority to the construction of a ring road around the city and a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made for it,” he said, adding that this will create an additional value of Rs 2.5 lakh crore and increase the pace of economy in the city.

Fadnavis further said Pune will be the second growth engine of the state after Mumbai and that its pace of growth would be doubled in the next few years.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 20:09 IST
