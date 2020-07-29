Maharashtra govt gives Sassoon Rs 31.14 crore for recruiting intensivists, physicians

Till date, as many as 8,091 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to Sassoon Hospital of which 1,595 have tested positive. (File) Till date, as many as 8,091 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to Sassoon Hospital of which 1,595 have tested positive. (File)

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 31.14 crore to Sassoon General Hospital for recruiting 926 healthcare staff, including experienced medical professionals like intensivists, physicians, nurses, ICU technicians and Class IV staff, to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

An order issued on July 28 has given the approval to outsource personnel appointment for six months. Work is underway to step up the bed strength, sources said. The capacity in the 11- storey building is 530 beds and the district administration is hoping to increase it to 850.

While work orders and instructions have been issued to the Public Works Department to set up oxygen pipelines on other floors, officials said that 400 beds are currently functional. “We received 40 ventilators last night from the state government and 120 ICU beds will be set up in three days,” said S Chokalingam, land settlement commissioner who has additional charge as nodal officer for Covid-19 at Sassoon Hospital.

The government-run hospital has also extended help to Pune Municipal Corporation’s Dalvi Hospital, which did not have personnel to operate its 10 ICU beds. “However, we have now issued orders to immediately recruit experienced doctors, including 22 intensivists and physicians,” Chokalingam said.

Till Wednesday morning, as many as 76,669 cases and 1,809 deaths were reported by authorities in Pune. At Sassoon Hospital, authorities said that they were creating additional beds to accommodate them at the 11-storey multispecialty building.

Till date, as many as 8,091 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to Sassoon Hospital of which 1,595 have tested positive. At least 496 have succumbed to the infection while 892 have been discharged.

70 IMA doctors join PMC telemedicine programme

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Action Committee of Indian Medical Association, Pune, said 70 doctors have joined the PMC’s telemedicine programme Aarogya Dheer.

“A website has been developed and we are providing counselling and consultation to asymptomatic positive patients. The IMA helpline includes contacts of 30 doctors, which is being circulated in various social media groups. Cooperative societies that conduct Zoom meetings are attended by IMA doctors to give Covid-related advice. We are also hoping to provide medical back up in case hotels can accommodate patients,” Patil said. But doctors have urged civic authorities to cooperate and refrain from introducing administrative procedures like compiling patient information thrice a day and sending online details. Dr Rupa Agarwal, president of General Practitioners Association, said that more than 600 doctors have offered their services and are working to treat Covid-19 patients.

Covid patient survives life-threatening complication during delivery

A 20-year-old woman was referred to Sassoon Hospital’s Labour Room on July 23 following a premature rupture of membranes. She was in her 38th week of pregnancy and had no high risk medical conditions. Her Covid-19 antigen test was negative and she delivered a baby.

However, post-delivery, doctors were alarmed to see a III degree uterine inversion and the woman went into hypotension. Due to quick diagnosis and immediate manual reposition of uterus, major complications of uterine inversion like neurogenic and haemorrhagic shock and severe blood loss were prevented, Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said

However her RT-PCR report was positive for Covid-19 and she was shifted to Covid war, said Dr Ramesh Bhosale, professor and head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Uterine inversion is a rare, life threatening complication occurring in every 1 in 2,000 to 1 in 50,000 deliveries with a maternal mortality of at least 15 per cent, said Dr Shilpa Naik, associate professor at BJGMC and SGH.

