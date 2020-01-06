Eknath Shinde: ‘Govt will take constructive view of all urban projects; Pune Metro work will pick up pace’

Eknath Shinde Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde, Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was committed to continuation of all ongoing urban infrastructure projects, like the Pune Metro, in the state. He said the Metro projects in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune will continue at a faster pace while work on Thane Metro will begin soon and Nashik Metro’s DPR will progress as planned.

“Our government will take a positive and constructive view of all these projects, as these involve easing congestion and offering residents better option of mass transport. There will be visible progress on the ground,” Shinde said.

Shinde was in Pune to launch the tunnelling work for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s Pune Metro by pressing the button of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) at Agriculture College in Shivajinagar. The work was launched for a 5-km stretch of underground Metro line connecting Shivajinagar to Swargate. The Gulermak Tata Projects Ltd JV is executing the tunnelling project.

The first 5-km stretch will be ready by April 2020, the minister said. “The government will also consider favourably all proposed expansion to the existing Pune Metro network,” Shinde said.

“The MVA government will go by the common minimum programme and will not let partisan issues affect development work in the state,” he added.

The minister inaugurated the tunnel work and tunnel boring machine by pressing the switch of TBM Mula (named after river Mula) and the cutter head of the rotating machine. The minister climbed down 20 metres into the TBM shaft and inspected the machine and tunnel work from close. Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, explained the tunnel work and features of the machine to the minister.

Shinde said, “The MahaMetro has done a good job and I am confident they will complete the entire stretch of 31 kms of Pune Metro by March 2022. The state government will eliminate all hurdles and help the MahaMetro complete the work before time. MahaMetro is also doing good work in Nagpur and Pune. Metro for Nashik city is also in advanced stage of approval.”

The minister said the Metro work was complex, difficult, high tech and sophisticated. “TBM Mula is fully computer controlled and there is no human error associated with it. Metro administration is taking adequate safety measures in tunnel work,” he said. Complementing the MahaMetro team and MD Brijesh Dixit for “excellent work”, the minister said the Metro will help Pune residents to commute in less time and reduce the pollution in the city.

