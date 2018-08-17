Maharashtra govt drops hint: Oilseeds, cereals may be delisted from wholesale markets

The yearly turnover of trade in oilseeds and cereals in the state is around Rs 20,000 crore. The yearly turnover of trade in oilseeds and cereals in the state is around Rs 20,000 crore.

Maharashtra might soon see the delisting of oilseeds and cereals from wholesale markets, allowing trade in these commodities anywhere. Minister of State for Agriculture and Marketing Sadashiv Khot has indicated that the state government would take a final call on this soon. The yearly turnover of trade in oilseeds and cereals in the state is around Rs 20,000 crore. Mandis in Marathwada and Vidharbha dominate the trade, given the crop demographics of the area. Delisting of the commodities will hit these markets the most as they depend on cess for their day-to-day running. The move to delist oilseeds and cereals, it may be recalled, has been opposed tooth and nail by these markets in the past.

Market reforms, including delisting of agri-commodities, have been one of the major reforms undertaken by the BJP-led government in the state. In 2015, the government had delisted fruits and vegetables from wholesale markets to help farmers get better prices. Delisting allows trade in the agri-commodities outside the geographical boundaries of mandis, which otherwise control the trade dynamics. Absence of alternative markets and the stranglehold of traders and commission agents in these markets have long been the grouse of farmers who have complained of low prices.

Khot said that the government was in the process of finalising the policy in this regard. “We will soon bring this policy, which will help farmers get better prices,” he said. Senior officials in the Agriculture department indicated that the policy might be discussed and finalised in the next Cabinet meeting. Also, chances of bringing about the move through an ordinance is also not being ruled out by the officials. Khot said that they were exploring all avenues before taking a decision.

The decision to delist oilseeds and cereals has been a contentious issue with market committees in Vidharbha and Marathwada opposing it. A special committee headed by the director of marketing had also indicated that the move would be counter-productive and farmers might not be able to sell their produce at the government-declared Minimum Support Price (MSP). A special committee with representatives of farmers, traders and other stakeholders has also been constituted to study the issue and it is in the final stages of preparing its report.

The ruling BJP also controls markets in Vidharbha and naturally such leaders are opposed to the move. It might be recalled that the delisting of fruits and vegetables had caused a 10-15 per cent dip in arrivals of the produce in mandis. Khot said such opposition was illogical and apprehension of the market committees were unfounded. “Business should not be run on monopoly and the market committees should look at this as healthy competition,” he said.

