Maharashtra govt determined to hold poll for Speaker’s post, BJP says it’s Governor’s call

While the Maharashtra Congress is likely to announce their candidate for the Legislative Assembly Speaker’s post on Sunday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government seems determined to hold an election for the same on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state BJP has strongly opposed the process of conducting the election.

The MVA government’s determination to conduct the election for the Speaker’s post has been made clear by the Congress. “We have informed the Governor about our intention to hold the election for the Speaker’s post. Even if he does not respond, we will hold the election,” said Congress state president Nana Patole.

The opposition BJP said it was not opposed to the holding of the election but to the way in which the government is trying to do it. “For six decades, the election has been held through a secret ballot. But the MVA government is trying to break the tradition by announcing that the election will be held through voice vote. We are against this process,” said state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye.

BJP reckons that if a secret ballot is held, several MLAs from the MVA will vote in favour of its candidate. “Like it happened in recent Nagpur and Akola council elections where MVA members voted in favour of our candidates, it will also happen in case of Speaker’s election as there is widespread disgruntlement among members of three parties — Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena,” said a BJP leader.

As for the government’s determination to hold the election even if the Governor does not respond to the government’s letter, Upadhye said: “It is the prerogative of the Governor who will go by the constitutional provision in this regard. We have nothing to say on this count.”

The BJP would not meet the Governor to oppose the holding of the election, Upadhaye said.

MVA leaders said they don’t expect the governor to give a go-ahead for the election. “But it won’t matter to us, we are determined to hold the election as our state party chief has made it very clear,” said Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari.

“The state unit has not recommended any name for the Speaker’s post to the party high command. The party will announce the name,” Patole said.