Convert Marathi schools to semi-English to increase enrolment, state education committee recommends

Marathi medium schools should shift to semi-English medium due to the increasing preference of parents towards English, a committee set up by the Maharashtra state government has recommended. This was one of the many measures the committee recommended for boosting enrollment in local self-governing body schools in the state. Headed by Ramakant Kathmore, Joint Director of Primary Education, the committee submitted its report on March 22.
The report says, “Considering the increasing preference of parents for English-medium schools, special attention should be given to the English subject. Semi-english classes should be started. Enterprising teachers and the supervisory system should guide schools/teachers in teaching methods and provide training as needed. With SMC (School Management Committee) approval, action to shift to a semi-English medium should be taken.”
Speaking to The Indian Express, Kathmore said, “This system already exists in many Zila Parishad and private schools. In a semi-English medium school, Science and Mathematics subjects are taught in English while other subjects are taught in the medium of the school like Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, etc. But it is not restricted to just that. We have added that it should be taught with a standard. The necessary guidance and training should be provided.”
“These days, parents have a preference towards English. If English will be taught well as a language in our schools, then there will be no need to go to English medium schools. NEP says that mother tongue education should be given preference, and that is what this will do,” he added.
Reacting to this recommendation, Tanaji Mane, President of Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals Association, said, “When Vinod Tawade was the education minister, 30 of us principals had a meeting with him. At that time the topic had come up that if Marathi schools had to survive, unconditional approval for semi-English should be given immediately to whoever wants it. Let them teach in whatever language they want, even if they want to teach geography in English.”
“In rural areas, buses full of students go beyond their villages to go to English schools in bigger towns. Providing education is the primary job of the government. For the survival of government schools, approval for semi-English should definitely be given,” he added.
Dada Bhuse, Maharashtra Minister of School Education and Sports, in a written reply in the Vidhan Parishad on February 24, had informed that “As parent’s preference for admitting their children to English-medium schools is increasing, 255 Marathi schools in the regions of Konkan, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra closed down in the last two years.”
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Additionally, the committee has recommended felicitation and publicity of students successful in tests like scholarship exams, organisation of activities through alumni associations, attracting Corporate Social Responsibility Funds, formation of Whatsapp groups with parents and circulating videos of success stories of accomplished alumni of the schools on social media to boost credibility and various other measures.
As in previous years, the State Government has also launched a ‘Gudhi Padwa-Pat Vadhava’ or the ‘New year-increase enrollment’ scheme. Among other things as a part of this campaign, the State government has urged Gram Panchayats to implement a tax-exemption campaign to offer concessions on local taxes as an incentive for parents to enroll their children in Zila Parishad schools.
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
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