Maharashtra govt campaign to raise women participation in sports, targets 1.1 cr girls

Rishikesh Kumar, founder and CEO, Xtraliving, knowledge partner of this campaign, added that the objective is to achieve better fitness levels and increase medal tally at the international level. (Representational Image) Rishikesh Kumar, founder and CEO, Xtraliving, knowledge partner of this campaign, added that the objective is to achieve better fitness levels and increase medal tally at the international level. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra government has launched a plan to increase women participation in sports, especially at the national and international level. The campaign targets girls in the age group of 6-13 years, who will be educated on nutrition and exercise from a young age, said Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra. The campaign targets more than 1.1 crore girls across the state, officials said.

As part of the campaign, sports teachers from across the state will undergo training, Bakoria added.

Rishikesh Kumar, founder and CEO, Xtraliving, knowledge partner of this campaign, added that the objective is to achieve better fitness levels and increase medal tally at the international level.

“We will contribute to the area of planning and execution. Our expertise is in nutrition and fitness training,” Kumar said.

Kumar said they will help the government collaborate with the right organisations and stakeholders for spreading awareness on various aspects such as health, hygiene, nutrition and fitness.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.