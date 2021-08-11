Maharashtra govt announces Rajiv Gandhi Award for excellence in IT sector

The Maharashtra government announced that it has decided to introduce an award which would be named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for the firms that are excelling in the Information Technology (IT) sector in the state.

Minister of State for Information and Technology Satej Patil on Wednesday said that the award will be given to the institutions and companies for their outstanding performance in the IT sector on August 20, the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Patil tweeted, “As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that MVA government has declared an award in the name of Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra. The award, which will be announced on August 20, will be a lasting tribute to Late Shri Rajiv ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India.”

Patil said that he will talk to various organisation bodies such as NASSCOM to finalise the modalities of the award. “It will be given to the companies or institutions which excel in the field with their new ideas and innovations. The award will be given out to them by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The decision about the constitution of such award was taken a month ago on July 7. CM cleared the proposal two days ago,” he said.

“This year the award will be announced on August 20 and the selection procedure will be completed and the Award will be given before October 30, 2021. From next year onwards, the distribution of the award will take place on August 20. Maharashtra IT Corporation Limited (MAHA-IT), the state government enterprise, has been appointed a nodal agency to propose the award,” Patil said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as sixth Prime Minister of India between 1984 and 1989, is credited for bringing the IT revolution into the country. His policy decisions helped India in availing the computers at a reduced price and spread the telecommunication network across the country.