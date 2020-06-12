Maharashtra govt and Wipro set up Covid-19 centre in Hinjewadi; Uddhav present at virtual launch

Chief Minister Thackeray said that the state will soon have at least 100 facilities to test for Covid-19 samples and treat patients. Tope said the state government is making efforts to set up more Covid-19 facilities in rural areas. Chief Minister Thackeray said that the state will soon have at least 100 facilities to test for Covid-19 samples and treat patients. Tope said the state government is making efforts to set up more Covid-19 facilities in rural areas.

The Pune Zilla Parishad, Zilla Arogya Society, National Health Mission and Wipro Limited have jointly set up a Covid-19 healthcare centre in Hinjewadi. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was present at the virtual launch of the centre on Thursday.

The centre, set up on 1.8 lakh square feet of Wipro’s Hinjewadi premises, is equipped with 504 beds, 18 ventilators as well as two ambulances provided by Wipro.

The state government has provided Rs 1.32 crore to set up the hospital, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who was present during the online handover ceremony along with Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro Limited and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pune Zilla Parishad president Nirmala Pansare said this is the first dedicated Covid-19 healthcare centre in the country set up on a public-private partnership basis.

Chief Minister Thackeray said that the state will soon have at least 100 facilities to test for Covid-19 samples and treat patients. Tope said the state government is making efforts to set up more Covid-19 facilities in rural areas.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said he had inspected the construction of the centre over a month ago.

Also present were District Collector Naval Kishore Ram and Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad.

