After Maharashtra govt alert on Delta Plus variant, PMC tightens lockdown norms: What’s allowed, what’s not

PMC staff collect swab samples of super spreaders like shop keepers, fastfood joint vendors, street vegetable sellers on JM road. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

After the state government sounded an alert over the Delta Plus strain of Covid-19 and urged all districts to not relax lockdown norms further, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reimpose the curfew in the city from 5 pm from June 28.

It has also issued directions to stall all permitted activities in the city by 4 pm.

Speaking on the development, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The revised lockdown norms have been issued based on the average positivity rate of Covid-19 patients and the percentage of occupancy of oxygen beds that the state government has declared for deciding the level of situation for every administrative unit.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“The prohibitory orders will be in place banning gathering of more than five persons till 5 pm, while there would be complete restriction on free movement of public after 5 pm except for emergency purposes,” he said, adding that the order would be applicable in areas of Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board.

Earlier, the civic body had relaxed the lockdown norms by allowing most of the activities till 7 pm and restaurants till 10 pm for dine-in facility.

The PMC’s decision comes after the state government raised an alert on the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 after at least 20 cases and a death were reported from across the state.

From Monday, stores falling under essential category will be open on all days till 4 pm, while non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm only on weekdays and completely closed on weekends.

Restaurants, bars and food courts have been permitted for dine-in facility only on weekdays till 4 pm with 50 per cent sitting capacity. However, home delivery and parcel services are allowed till 11 pm on all days of the week. The same were earlier allowed for dine-in till 10 pm on weekdays.

Meanwhile, e-commerce services will continue for all products as usual.

Parks and playgrounds have been allowed to remain open for the public, while outdoor sports will be permitted only in the morning from 5 am to 9 am.

Gyms, saloons, beauty parlours, spas and wellness centers are allowed to operate on weekdays till 4 pm with 50 per cent sitting capacity.

All private offices, coming under the exempted category, are allowed to function with 50 per cent attendance and till 4 pm on working days, while the same is applicable for all government offices not falling in the emergency service of Covid-related work. Government offices and emergency services required for Covid-19 management are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity.

Construction activities will be allowed only till 4 pm.

Social, religious and entertainment functions can be held only on weekdays till 4 pm with a maximum of 50 persons. Programmes are not allowed to exceed three hours. There will be a complete ban on eating food at a place of event and violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour would attract a ban on activities at the location till the end of the pandemic.

Weddings can take place with an attendance of 50 people, while 20 persons are allowed at a funeral.

Public transport bus service PMPML will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent sitting capacity and no standing passengers.

Industries with export-oriented products, essential goods, continuous-process products, items significant for National security and Defence, Data Centers, IT services can operate as usual, while other industries can be functional with 50 per cent of employees.

The PMC has further decided to close coaching classes and training institutes along with educational institutes for classroom teaching. All religious places will continue to remain closed for the public, as will be theatres and cinema halls.