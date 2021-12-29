Maharashtra: Governor’s letter to govt says ‘don’t pressurise me’, Shiv Sena says ‘he is talking about pressure from Centre’

Tuesday, Koshyari had sent a letter to the government after which it decided to cancel the Speaker’s election. (File)

Amid the ongoing tussle between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, it came to light Wednesday that the former in a letter to the government Tuesday has expressed his dismay “at the threatening tone and attempts to pressurise” him by the government.

However, Shiv Sena said it is not the MVA government but the Modi government in the Centre which is putting pressure on the Governor to act as per its directives and not as per the Constitution.

Tuesday, Koshyari had sent a letter to the government after which it decided to cancel the Speaker’s election. The contents of the letter became known Wednesday.

In the letter, the Governor has told the government that he cannot give consent to holding the Speaker’s election as amendments to the Maharashtra Assembly Rules were prima facie unconstitutional and illegal.

Koshyari wrote, “You have mentioned that the said Rules have been framed under Article 208 of the Constitution. It would be pertinent to mention that the same Article clearly elucidates that ‘A House of the Legislature of a State may make rules for regulating, subject to the provisions of this Constitution, its procedure and the conduct of its business’”.

He added, “I have taken the solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution under Article 159 of the Constitution. Consent for holding of this election under the amended rules which prima-facie appears to be unconstitutional and illegal cannot be given at this stage.”

Stating that he will not bow before any pressure, the Governor said, “It is also noteworthy to mention that you have taken nearly eleven months to initiate the process of election of Speaker and the Maharashtra Assembly Rules 6 and 7 have been amended drastically. Thus, the impact of these far-reaching amendments needs to be examined legally. I have never questioned the prerogative of the House in the matter of its procedure/proceedings; however, I cannot be pressurised to give consent to a process which prima facie appears to be unconstitutional and illegal as enshrined in the Article 208 of the Constitution.”

He added, “I am personally pained and dismayed to see the intemperate tone and threatening tenor of your letter which has belittled and denigrated the highest Constitutional Office of the Governor.”

Reacting to the letter, Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said, “I think he is talking about the pressure that is being put on him by the Modi government. For nearly one year, the Governor has not approved the nomination of the 12 members to the legislative council. It is clear that the Governor is under pressure to not approve the names. So, who is putting the pressure on the Governor? It is clear that the central government is putting pressure on him to act as per its directives and create a constitutional crisis in Maharashtra.”

Raut said the government has never disrespected the Governor. “We have always respected him and he has also shown respect whenever MVA members met him at Raj Bhavan. And it is because of our respect for him, the government decided to cancel the election to the Speaker’s post as he had not approved it,” he said.

State Industries Minister Subash Desai said, “If the Governor says he is unhappy, the government is also unhappy as he has refused to approve the 12 names recommended for the legislative council. The Governor should be acting on the advice of the council of ministers. But here he wants the government to act on his advice and directives which are against the spirit of the Constitution.”

State Rural Development Minister Hassan Mushrif said, “The tussle between the Governor and the government is on for a long time. The Governor’s behaviour is not appropriate. He is creating impediments in the smooth functioning of the government.”

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The government has neither pressurised the Governor nor done anything unconstitutional. Whatever the government is doing is as per the constitutional provisions. The Governor seems to have misunderstood the contents of the letter sent to him by the government.”