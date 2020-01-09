Maharashtra Governor to SPPU students: Set goals in life, strive to fulfill them

Students celebrate during convocation. Express photo: Arul Horizon Students celebrate during convocation. Express photo: Arul Horizon

All students should have goals in life and strive towards achieving them, Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Bhagat Singh Koshyari said at the 116th convocation ceremony of SPPU in the city on Wednesday.

“Students graduate from arts, science, commerce and other faculties, but they often do not know what next to do with their degrees. Everybody should set goals in life and strive towards fulfilling them. Challenges and obstacles should be faced optimistically and with full determination,” he said.

Calling India a land of talented people, Koshyari urged the youth to identify their strengths and pool them towards nation-building. He said, “We still continue to import a lot of material. Despite having ample human resources, labour force and intelligent people, we do not utilise them in an effective manner.”

Professor Gagandeep Kang, executive director of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, Faridabad, who was the chief guest for the event, urged women students to pursue their dreams, even if society provided them with little support. “Being yourself requires immense strength, especially in our society. Do not be afraid and value yourselves. Often, following your passion will require you to go out of your way, be independent and stand up against what you are told… But be strong and always remember, together, we can ultimately change the society,” said Prof Kang, who was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society last year.

Prof Kang reminded the young graduates about their contributions towards India, which has undergone numerous positive changes in the fields of health, literacy and technology in the recent decades. Her three messages to the students were: be brave, be accountable and have contingency plans in life.

“Students of this university need not look further than Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, whose persistent efforts resulted in the transformation of society,” said the eminent doctor-scientist.

