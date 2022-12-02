Amid protests and tight security, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari attends literary event in Pune

Amid protests from the NCP and the Swarayja Sanghatana, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrived in the city to attend the Pune International Literary Festival on Friday. The event at YASHADA went off peacefully with police making unprecedented security arrangements.

The 10th edition of the PILF was open only to those who were invited. Except for five newspapers, media outlets were kept away. Inside the auditorium, video recording was barred. Guests were frisked several times as police took no chance to ensure full-protection to the governor. Even inside the hall, police made their presence felt. They were also deployed on all roads leading to the venue.

NCP activists waving black flags.

“Yes, no video recording or audio recording was allowed inside the hall,” said Sonia Prabhu, one of the organisers.

As the governor’s cavalcade neared the venue, members of the Swarajya Sanghatana shouted slogans and waved black flags to protest against the controversial remarks he had made about Chhatrapati Shivaji at an Aurangabad function.

“We protested against the governor who had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the governor’s convoy was approaching the YASHADA gates, we raised loud slogans and waved black flags to register our protest,” said Dhananjay Jadhav, Pune unit head of Swarajya Sanghatana, said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and author Sudha Murthy at Pune International Literary Festival.

Dhananjay Jadhav, the Pune unit head of the Sanghatana, said. “Even Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has complimented us through social media. We were released around 3.30pm,” he said.

Jadhav said the Sanghatana would not allow the governor to hold any event in the state. “We will protest wherever he goes and try to stop him from attending events,” he said.

Koshyari and Sudha Murthy, president of the Infosys Foundation, inaugurated the event. Author Manjiri Prabhu, the main organiser, thanked the chief guests and all those who had supported PILF over the years and made it a grand success.

Koshyari, whose one-liners have been triggering protests of late, looked at ease with himself as he elicited laughter from the audience with his anecdotes.

The governor did not let the opportunity to allude to the controversies slip. “I often read that there are literary events taking place in different cities in the country…But there are always some controversies at these events…Isn’t it?” he asked.

The governor said when Prabhu had met him and requested him to be the chief guest at the event, he had told her that he was not the right person to inaugurate the event. “I am a student of literature, but please invite someone who deserves to be the chief guest. But when I saw Sudha Murthy here, I thought I got an opportunity to interact with a litterateur,…” he said.

The governor confessed that he did not get time to read books. “I meet scores of writers and authors daily. They present me with books. I have collected thousands of books over the years. But I have to meet people, attend events and festivals….I don’t get time to read books,” he said.

He said the spirit of such literary events should be kept alive as they gave even unknown writers a chance to showcase their skills. “Such events give people with different ideologies an opportunity to come on a platform and express themselves. It is a good idea to have such events regularly,” he said.

Explaining the difference between journalism and literature, the governor said, “A journalist is unread while literature is not read…” This again drew laughter from the audience.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said nothing untoward happened at the literary festival. “The event went off peacefully. We had made tight security arrangements,” he said.

Journalists such as Vinita Deshmukh, Abhay Vaidya and Alifiya Khan were felicitated by the chief guests.