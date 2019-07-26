Maharashtra: Government plans Yuva Sansad across state for youths

Ahead of Assembly elections, the BJP-led state government plans to hold ‘Yuva Sansad’ (Youth Parliament) across the state, in which youngsters will participate in discussions on various flagship programmes of the government.

Advertising

According to the school education and sports department, Yuva Sansad aims to increase participation of youths in nation building, develop leadership qualities in them, encourage them to take up social work, provide them with opportunities, understand their views and expectations, and help bring out their potential, among others.

Yuva Sansad would be held at various levels: college, taluka, district and state. Youths between ages 15 years and 19 years would be eligible to participate with top three performers at each level awarded cash prizes and a chance to participate at a higher level.

The discussions at these Sansads would be in the nature of elocution, especially on various government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, employment guarantee scheme, Mukhya Mantri and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, skill development programme, etc.

Advertising

There are 9,700 junior colleges in the state, where these Sansads would be held at the first level. The top three performers from each college would then participate in groups of 20 colleges or at taluka level. The top three performers from each group would then participate in Yuva Sansads at district level and the three winners from each district selected for state-level.

All participants would be given certificates while the three winners at taluka or group level would get cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000. The winners at district level would get cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 while the winners at state level would get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 cash prizes.

The state government has already declared the dates for Yuva Sansads at each level. The college-level elocution would be held from August 1 to 8, at taluka or group level from August 9 to 15, at district level from August 16 to 25 and at state level from August 26 to 30. The government has set aside Rs 1.3 crore for the programme.