Women’s bodies slam Maharashtra government panel on interfaith, inter-caste marriages

Women’s organisations, including Pune’s Stree Mukti Andolan Samiti, have lashed out against the panel set up by the Maharashtra government to gather detailed information on interfaith and inter-caste marriages. They have urged people with a democratic mindset to come forward and burn copies of the government order as a mark of protest and called for disbanding of the state committee.

Kiran Moghe, convenor of Stree Mukti Andolan Samiti, told The Indian Express they have called for a public protest in which copies of the government order would be burnt.

“The state committee should be disbanded immediately as it has no policy or legal basis. The ministers take decisions that encroach upon women’s rights and have no idea what the real issues of women in the state are and what should be prioritised, They should be removed from the post immediately. We also appeal to all the inter-caste and inter-religious couples of the state to come on the streets and strongly protest against this government,” Moghe said.

The government resolution issued on December 13 by the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department has said that the “inter-caste/inter-faith marriage-family coordination committee (State level)” will primarily look into tabulating data on the number of marriages in existence and look into issues faced by women.

“This is totally unconstitutional and amounts to gross interference in the right of choice, especially for women. This is done in a ‘Manuwadi’ perspective to exercise control over women,” Moghe lashed out. The Samiti said that this was a huge attack on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s advocacy of inter-caste marriages to annihilate casteism.

The women outfits decried the move as “a gross insult to the Constitution which gives individual liberty to all adult citizens of our country and especially to women”.

“Maharashtra Governor, ministers and ruling MPs till date publicly insulted the state’s glorious social reformers through their public statements. Now they are showing in their actions how much they despise their great work. Experience has shown that if caste system and religious discrimination are to be overcome, social integration is essential, and if inter-group marriages are increased, this will happen in a better way. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had said exactly this way for the end of caste,” Moghe and several women’s groups said in a statement.

Meena Seshu, founder of Sampada Gramin Mahila Sanstha told The Indian Express that any interference in her marriage is not needed and is totally violating “my right to privacy in my marriage”. “If I need protection from the state I can access the same with the existing laws of the land,” said Seshu while adding that if there are obstacles in such a marriage, the concerned person can seek help in the appropriate way.

The women’s outfits have demanded the government facilitate the necessary infrastructure and mechanisms to implement the Anti-Domestic Violence Act and various other laws for the protection of women. “That is why the ulterior motive of the Shinde-Fadnavis government is clear. In reality, this so-called “platform” will use government machinery to interfere in the personal lives of citizens,” the statement said.

The women activists were also dismayed at the list of members of “the moral policing committee”. The ministers themselves who take the oath to uphold the values of the Constitution of India and high-ranking chartered officers like Secretaries and Commissioners are the members of the committee. “Some other members with doubtful credentials are part of the committee, and we now demand that the minister, secretary and commissioner of WCD should be divested of their responsibilities,” Moghe said.