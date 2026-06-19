Leasehold lands: Maharashtra government orders overhaul of land records for all properties given on lease

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In a move aimed at protecting government land and preventing unauthorised claims of ownership, the state government on Friday ordered a statewide overhaul of land records for all properties given on lease.
Under a decision taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, only the “Maharashtra Government” will now be recorded as the Occupant (Kabjedar) in the Record of Rights for all government lands leased out to individuals, institutions, companies, or authorities, officials said.
The Revenue Department has issued a formal circular directing all District Collectors to launch a special drive and update the records within the next three months.
Leaseholders’ names, along with lease duration and conditions, will be recorded under the ‘Other Rights’ column instead of the Occupant column, Bawankule said.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we are making revenue administration more transparent, accurate, and citizen-friendly. These directives will establish a uniform and clear system for government leasehold lands across the state. This will ensure accurate information about government-owned land, reduce unnecessary litigation, and strengthen revenue management,” Bawankule said.
This exercise is aimed at safeguarding public property while respecting the legitimate rights of genuine leaseholders, the Minister added.