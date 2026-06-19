Leasehold lands: Maharashtra government orders overhaul of land records for all properties given on lease

Leasehold land records in Maharashtra will be revised under a special drive aimed at protecting government property and improving record accuracy.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneJun 19, 2026 10:05 PM IST
Based on the intructions of only the “Maharashtra Government” will now be recorded as the Occupant (Kabjedar) in the Record of Rights for all government lands leased out to individuals, institutions, companies, or authorities, officials said. (File)Based on the intructions of only the “Maharashtra Government” will now be recorded as the Occupant (Kabjedar) in the Record of Rights for all government lands leased out to individuals, institutions, companies, or authorities, officials said. (File)
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In a move aimed at protecting government land and preventing unauthorised claims of ownership, the state government on Friday ordered a statewide overhaul of land records for all properties given on lease.

Under a decision taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, only the “Maharashtra Government” will now be recorded as the Occupant (Kabjedar) in the Record of Rights for all government lands leased out to individuals, institutions, companies, or authorities, officials said.

The Revenue Department has issued a formal circular directing all District Collectors to launch a special drive and update the records within the next three months.

Leaseholders’ names, along with lease duration and conditions, will be recorded under the ‘Other Rights’ column instead of the Occupant column, Bawankule said.

Key Highlights of the Decision:

  • Strict Compliance: In many cases, leaseholders had illegally gotten their names entered as occupants in government records, leading to disputes and court cases. This practice will now be corrected.
  • Three-Month Deadline: District Collectors must verify and update all such records within three months.
  • Pre-1966 Leases: Leaseholds granted for 50 years or more (with or without renewal) before the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, will be classified as “Occupancy Class-2” under Section 29(3) of the Code. Collectors must complete this within 30 days and submit reports.
  • Mumbai-Specific Action: Restrictions on the transfer of existing leases will also be immediately recorded in Mumbai’s government land records.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we are making revenue administration more transparent, accurate, and citizen-friendly. These directives will establish a uniform and clear system for government leasehold lands across the state. This will ensure accurate information about government-owned land, reduce unnecessary litigation, and strengthen revenue management,” Bawankule said.

This exercise is aimed at safeguarding public property while respecting the legitimate rights of genuine leaseholders, the Minister added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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