Leasehold lands: Maharashtra government orders overhaul of land records for all properties given on lease

Based on the intructions of only the “Maharashtra Government” will now be recorded as the Occupant (Kabjedar) in the Record of Rights for all government lands leased out to individuals, institutions, companies, or authorities, officials said. (File)

In a move aimed at protecting government land and preventing unauthorised claims of ownership, the state government on Friday ordered a statewide overhaul of land records for all properties given on lease.

Under a decision taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, only the “Maharashtra Government” will now be recorded as the Occupant (Kabjedar) in the Record of Rights for all government lands leased out to individuals, institutions, companies, or authorities, officials said.

The Revenue Department has issued a formal circular directing all District Collectors to launch a special drive and update the records within the next three months.