Pune to regularise residential encroachments up to 500 sq ft; GR issued

The decision has been taken following the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a minister said.

In a significant decision, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday announced the regularisation of residential encroachments on government land that existed till January 1, 2011, and are currently used solely for residential purposes. The Government Resolution (GR) in this regard was issued the same day.

“The decision has been taken following the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It will benefit lakhs of families across the state by bringing stability to their lives,” the Minister said.

As per the order, encroachments by any person who is not an Indian citizen will not be regularised under any circumstances. Implementing officers have been directed to exercise strict vigilance, and complaints must be filed at the police station if such cases are detected.