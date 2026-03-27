Pune to regularise residential encroachments up to 500 sq ft; GR issued

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In a significant decision, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday announced the regularisation of residential encroachments on government land that existed till January 1, 2011, and are currently used solely for residential purposes. The Government Resolution (GR) in this regard was issued the same day.
“The decision has been taken following the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It will benefit lakhs of families across the state by bringing stability to their lives,” the Minister said.
As per the order, encroachments by any person who is not an Indian citizen will not be regularised under any circumstances. Implementing officers have been directed to exercise strict vigilance, and complaints must be filed at the police station if such cases are detected.
The scheme will apply across the state, excluding Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts.
* Residential encroachments up to 500 sq ft will be regularised free of cost.
* For areas beyond 500 sq ft, 10 per cent of the prevailing market value will be charged as an occupancy fee.
* The maximum area eligible for regularisation is 1,500 sq ft in both rural and urban areas; any excess encroachment will be removed.
* If any part of the structure is used for commercial purposes, 25 per cent of the market value will be charged for that portion.
* The land will be granted jointly in the names of husband and wife as “Occupancy Class-2”.
* Registration fee will be Rs1,000 for up to 1,000 sq ft.
Encroachments on sensitive public spaces such as riverbeds, nullahs, grazing lands (gairan), public roads, forests, cremation grounds, playgrounds, or land reserved for schools and hospitals will not be regularised under any circumstances. Affected families in such cases will be provided alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the GR stated.
Special committees have been formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector, Sub-Divisional Officer and Tahsildar to ensure smooth and speedy implementation. At the district level, a 17-member committee will function under the Guardian Minister, while committees under local MLAs will be set up at the assembly constituency level. These committees will handle all decisions, eliminating the need for multiple government approvals.
The minister said, “It is the government’s firm stand that no needy family in the state should remain without shelter. By regularising encroachments till 1 January 2011, we have provided much-needed relief to poor and needy families. This will bring stability in the lives of lakhs of families. A review of the progress will be taken every three months.”
The initiative is a significant step towards the vision of “Housing for All” and achieving the goal of “Developed Maharashtra 2047” by reaching development to the last person in society, the Minister added.