Maharashtra government invites suggestions and objections about its amendments to Centre’s disputed farm laws

The Maharashtra government has sought suggestions and objections from the general public on the amendments it has introduced to the three new central farm laws facing stiff opposition from sections of farmers. The last date for filing the same is September 20.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of the state assembly, the Maharashtra government tabled the three amendment bills that sought to strengthen the agriculture produce market committee (APMCs) and make minimum support price (MSP) and license for traders procuring farm produce from land tillers in Maharashtra mandatory.

A majority of the opposition-ruled states have either refused to implement the central farm laws or like Maharashtra have amended the same. The farm laws have become a headache for the central government with the farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, carrying on an almost year-long protest against them.

The amendments that Maharashtra has carried out are more suited to the state’s existing ecosystem. The main amendment, in the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, is to specify that pre-harvest contracts between the farmer and the buyer should not be below the government declared Minimum Support Price (MSP). In case an agreement is made for a price below MSP, it will be valid only for two years. Also, instead of the sub-divisional officer who is designated in the central act to hear complaints, the state’s bill makes provision for a competent authority and appellate authority to hear cases of dispute.

The Maharashtra bill Amendments to Central Government Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) seeks to introduce the need for buyers to take licenses before trading outside the trade areas. Trade areas, as per the definition in the central law, are the physical boundaries of the wholesale markets or mandis. In the central law, free trade outside the mandis was allowed, for which traders would not have to take any license from any authority.

Maharashtra’s amendment while allowing for such trade has made it mandatory for the trader to procure a license for it. Also, the dispute redressal mechanism is made robust in Maharashtra’s amendment. Of the three central acts, this perhaps has been the most contentious as farmers feared the collapse of the present mandi system and that would leave them at the mercy of big traders.

The state government in its amendment to the Essential Commodities Act proposes to impose stock limits on essential commodities.

The softcopy of all the three acts is available on the website of the Maharashtra legislature (www.mls.org.in). Suggestions and objections can be mailed to al.assembly.mls@gmail.com.