Jailed during Emergency: Maharashtra govt identifies 619 beneficiaries for pension

A year after the state government declared a pension scheme to honour those imprisoned during the Emergency, the state administration has so far identified 619 beneficiaries who were imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the Defence of India Act (DIR) between 1975 and 1977.

The government will pay a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 to those imprisoned for over a month and Rs 5,000 per month to their partner after their death. It has also decided to pay a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 to those imprisoned for less than a month.

Their partners would be given Rs 2,500 honorarium every month after their death.