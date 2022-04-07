Maharashtra government launches e-learning app for students who returned from Ukraine

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh Thursday launched an e-learning solution for medical students who have returned from the war-torn country of Ukraine and launched a mobile information app of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik. A live demo was provided to the students and their parents who were present at the virtual launch.

“I am very happy and congratulate the MUHS V-C and her team for expediting the work on developing a foster care kind of course for students who have returned from Ukraine. Today (Thursday) is the World Health Day and on this occasion, it is a timely effort by the MUHS to launch the initiative,” Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh also said efforts are underway to ensure that MUHS has its own college. “Steps are being taken by the state to introduce a medical college, hospital and research centre and we hope to complete the process to set up the college before the MUHS celebrates its silver jubilee next year,” he said.

It has been envisaged that MUHS should have its own college. However, in the interim period, the civil hospital at Nashik has started functioning from the Maharashtra Post Graduate Medical and Research Institute where faculty has been recruited and 30 odd doctors have joined.

“The aim is to eventually look at dual MD and PhD programmes and instead of being a run-of-the-mill institute, the effort is to promote it as a school of integrated health,” Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor of MUHS, told The Indian Express.

Earlier, Lt Gen Kanitakar said at least 900 students who returned from Ukraine have registered for the e-learning solution and there is room for more.

“Having studied the curriculum that is taught to students in Ukraine, we realised they have a different way of teaching. It is not possible to amalgamate that system here. So, with the help of our experts and Elsevier, a noted medical publisher, the digital content has been prepared for a three-month course. This gives an opportunity to the students to study at their convenient time and convenience. Students have to register on the MUHS website and then access the content,” Lt Gen Kanitkar said.

The content has been prepared topic-wise and students can select the curriculum he or she has been given by their university in Ukraine, Lt Gen Kanitkar added. The digital content will be provided free of cost to the students.

The modules have been prepared to ensure practical bedside training during the summer vacations. We will open a facilitator chat forum for difficulties and also provide practical workshops. Our experts will also be available for one-on-one consultations to address difficulties that students may face. We are also planning to make another app only for students’ issues, schemes and grievances.