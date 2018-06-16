Maharashtra Gov, Centre to give Rs 10 lakh to family of techie killed in 2014 riots

Rs. 10 lakh to be given to techie Mohsin shaikh’s family. (File) Rs. 10 lakh to be given to techie Mohsin shaikh’s family. (File)

The state government has approved an order to give Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance to the family of techie Mohsin Shaikh, who was killed during communal clashes in Pune in June 2014. The order — dated June 14, 2018 and signed by Deputy Secretary Subhash Umranikar — stated that an amount of Rs 5 lakh from the state government and Rs 5 lakh from the central government has been approved for Shaikh’s family.

The amount will be handed over to Shaikh’s family by the Pune district collector, who will also submit a report to the

government.

“I got to know about the government order… from the media. I also have a copy of the order via social media, from activist Anjum Inamdar. But government officials or staffers have not contacted our family yet. However, we are thankful to the government,” said Mohsin’s father Sadiq Shaikh.Mohsin, who hailed from Solapur, was working as an engineer in a private firm in Pune.

In June 2014, communal clashes had broken out in Pune over the circulation of objectionable pictures of Shivaji Maharaj and Bal Thackeray.

On June 2, Mohsin was on his way home with a friend, Riyaz Ahmed Mubarak Shendure, after offering prayers at a mosque in Hadapsar. He was attacked by youths associated with the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) and sustained serious injuries.

Mohsin was admitted to Noble Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. His brother, Mobin Shaikh, had filed a complaint of murder in the case at the Hadapsar police station. The police had arrested 21 HRS activists, including their leader Dhananjay Jayram Desai, alias Bhai, a resident of Parmar Bungalow in Paud, in connection with the case.

While most of the accused in the case were released on bail, Desai is lodged in Yerwada jail and the matter is pending before court.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App