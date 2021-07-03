Maharashtra: Congress leader criticises Centre for denying Serum permission to conduct Covovax trials on children

State congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari on Friday criticised the Union government for denying Serum Institute of India permission to carry out human trials of Covovax on children below the age of 17 years.

“The third wave of Covid-19 is predicted in the city with fear that the maximum impact will be on children below the age of 17. As per media reports, the Union government has denied permission to Serum Institute to carry out human trials of Covovax,” Tiwari said.

“Is the central government serious about the health of children,” he asked.

Tiwari said the central government had given permission for human trials to vaccines made by Bharat Biotech and Cadila even though there were no safety reports. “The Union government gives them permission but the leading vaccine producer Serum Institute is denied permission for its Covovax vaccine,” he said.

“It will be the sole responsibility of the union government if the vaccine for children gets delayed,” he said.