Maharashtra gets new monsoon calendar, IMD revises onset and withdrawal dates of seven cities

The monsoon calendar for Maharashtra has been revised, as seven major cities in the state have been given fresh dates for the onset and withdrawal of monsoon. The monsoon arrival and exit dates for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon have been revised.

The revised dates were released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday and will be effective from the upcoming monsoon season starting June. The dates are crucial, especially for the farming community, which needs to plan agriculture activities like sowing based on the arrival of monsoon. The dates are also useful for officials at the departments of water resources, irrigation, and power.

In recent decades, it has been observed that monsoon arrived over Maharashtra later than its normal date of June 10. After its onset over Kerala and progress over southern Karnataka, the monsoon displayed a sluggish progressing trend by the time it crossed north Karnataka and reached Maharashtra. This delay was maintained as the southwest monsoon progressed to states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, before covering parts of north and east India.

Similarly, the southwest monsoon doesn’t withdraw even by the second week of October from Maharashtra, thereby making a delayed exit from the state. This led the IMD to set up a team of scientists to study the need for revising the onset and withdrawal dates.

The normal rainfall onset date for Pune, Mumbai and Satara has been pushed back by one day, whereas the dates for Ahmednagar and Nagpur have been revised by two days. The rainfall onset over Jalgaon has been pushed behind by five days and it now stands at June 18. However, the onset date of June 9 over Kolhapur has not been changed (see box).

Similarly, the monsoon will continue officially till October 11 instead of the existing date of October 6. The withdrawal from eastern parts will commence by October 6 and the latest retreat from the state will occur from Pune and Kolhapur by October 11.

