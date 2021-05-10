Maharashtra receives 6 lakh doses of Covishield, 36,000 shots of Covaxin

Maharashtra received six lakh doses of Covishield and 36,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday, state Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express.

Of the six lakh doses, 2.5 lakh are for the 45+ age group while 3.5 lakh have been allocated for people between 18 and 44 years of age.

The state pays for the procurement of vaccines for the 18-44 age group while the Centre allocates vaccines procured from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for those above 45.

Till May 9, a total of 1.80 crore beneficiaries have been administered Covid 19 vaccines across Maharashtra. Of this, 4.36 lakh are among the 18-44 age group who have been administered the vaccine since the drive began on May 1.

An analysis of the data shows that till May 9, a total of 6.68 lakh healthcare workers have been administered both doses of a Covid 19 vaccine, while 6.19 lakh frontline workers have got both shots. At 20.67 lakh, the age group between 45 and 59, and 60 years and above are the ones to have received bulk of the shots.

Mumbai has inoculated 27.48 lakh beneficiaries, while Pune has given shots to 24.43 lakh people.

Pune district received 39,000 Covishield doses for the 45 and above age group while another 23,000 doses were procured from the state for the 18-44 age group, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director of health of Pune circle, said.

Of these, 16,000 doses will be allocated for the 45+ age group at vaccination centres under the Pune Municipal Corporation, while 10,000 will be used to inoculate those in the 18-44 age group.

Dr Deshmukh admitted that they have only 2,400 Covaxin doses while the actual count of the beneficiaries requiring the second dose stands at 80,000 in Pune district. “In the next few days, the situation will be eased out. We have at least 600 vaccination centres and a capability to administer one lakh doses daily,” he added.