Pune Science Weekly: This year, Maharashtra Gene Bank-II aims to enhance biodiversity conservation efforts

The Maharashtra Gene Bank (MGB) programme is all set for a relaunch sometime this year after the Maharashtra state cabinet approved the programme in early May. The government has sanctioned an estimated sum of Rs 172 crore for the next five years.

This unique project was conceptualised towards conservation of marine biodiversity, identifying and preserving local crop or seed varieties, retaining livestock genetic diversity, preserving indigenous fish and shellfish diversity, conserving savanna and grasslands, ecological restoration of community forest land in the state, non-timber forest produce etc.

The earlier MGB Project, spearheaded by the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, had ended in 2020. Three Pune-based institutions – BAIF Research Foundation, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) along with the CSIR – National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), College of Fisheries (CoF), Ratnagiri, Shivaji University, Kolhapur and 15 community-based organisations were involved in the project.

“Western Ghats is one of the key biodiversity hotspots in the world and we must work to retain this tag,” plant biologist Dr V S Rao, co-ordinator of MGB from IISER, Pune, told The Indian Express.

During the next stage of MGB, greater focus will be on capacity building and research, so as to create a rich data pool of the biodiversity present in the state alongside amalgamating traditional and science-backed knowledge for better conservation in future. IISER, Pune and BAIF will coordinate with the State Biodiversity Board, to create a network of research institutes and community based organisations and local communities in implementing this ambitious programme.

During the pilot phase, at least one of the conservation areas was implemented in 27 districts. Under the soon-to-be-launched programme, the entire state will be covered and enhanced conservation works by engaging over 28,000 biodiversity management committees (BMC) in the state will be attempted.

“We will expand our work to all districts of Maharashtra, which was not achieved during the earlier project. There will be greater focus on capacity building involving local villagers, teachers and students with conservation works undertaken at each of the over 28,000 BMCs in the villages,” said Rao.

Earlier, the project was not implemented in Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Raigad and Thane districts but it will now be taken up during the next five years.

In addition to conservation, the MGB project also included recording and documentation of traditional knowledge and information, education and effective communication of this knowledge.

The MGB project identified people possessing traditional knowledge of seeds and created local seed banks; identified the wild resources used for food and medicinal purposes which can be brought into mainstreamed into regular food platter, worked closely with communities involved in preserving grasslands and savannas from encroachment or other uses, restored of lakes with indigenous fish species and creation of breeders association for certain cattle breeds, among many others.

Some of the districts and conservation efforts completed during the pilot phase include works on crops and Dangi cattle in Ahmednagar, crops and Berari goats in Vidarbha, Lal Kandhari cattle in Parbhani and Nanded and crops in Jawahar in Palghar district, restoration of freshwater lakes and indigenous fish in Bhandara district and forest restoration in Amravati and Aurangabad districts.