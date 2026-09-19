Maharashtra’s Ganpatipule temple to enforce dress code, bar above-knee clothes

Under the Ganpatipule temple's dress code, devotees wearing attire above the knee will not be allowed to enter temple premises. The rules will apply to men and women, while children below 10 years of age have been exempted.

The famous Lord Ganesh temple in Ganpatipule in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district will begin strictly enforcing a dress code for devotees from January 1, 2027, authorities said.

Nilesh Kolhatkar, chairman of the temple trust, Sansthan Shreedev Ganpatipule, said the dress code was introduced last year, and the trust spent the past few months creating awareness among devotees. “Now we will enforce the dress code for devotees from January 1 next year,” Kolhatkar told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Under the dress code, devotees wearing attire above the knee will not be allowed to enter temple premises. The rules will apply to men and women, while children below 10 years of age have been exempted.