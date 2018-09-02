Maharashtra: Two tribals killed by Naxals on suspicion of being police informers

Police said the bodies were found near Tadguda village on Saturday. (Representational) Police said the bodies were found near Tadguda village on Saturday. (Representational)

Two tribals from Chhattisgarh were allegedly killed by Naxals on suspicion of being police informers, near Gatta village in Etapalli Tahsil of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

“Sonu Pada and Somaji Pada, aged around 35 years, reportedly went missing at Bande police station, just across the border in Chhattisgarh, about three-four days ago. Their bodies were found near Tadguda village on Saturday. A Naxal pamphlet was found near the bodies,” Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Balkawde said.

The SP added, “From the recovery of the pamphlet it seems as though the deceased were suspected of being police informers.”

The pamphlet read: “Today’s young boys and girls are not mentally equipped to understand (the intricacies) of today’s world. They do not have the kind of understanding that you have. It is your duty to guide them on the right path. See, Sonu and Somaji Pada from Uliya village have been handed down people’s verdict in terms of a death penalty, for giving false information to the police by acting as their stooges.”

The SP, however, couldn’t explain as to why the pamphlet with a message meant young boys and girls, was placed near the bodies of the two adult males. Sources said the deceased may have acted as secondary sources to some young police informers.

