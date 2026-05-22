Maharashtra FYJC website crashes again

Part two of the admission form was originally supposed to be filled between May 21 and May 22. However, the website crashed for a few hours on May 21 and the deadline was extended till May 23. (Representational)

Maharashtra First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admission website crashed for a few hours on May 22, the second such incident in two days. Following the crash, the timeline for the registration for the first round of admissions has been pushed back by two more days till May 25, a circular by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced.

Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, explaining the reason behind the website crash told The Indian Express, “A large number of users were spending considerable time on the two links provided on the website to search for colleges and available admission seats, which was causing heavy load on the website. After this issue was noticed, the concerned links were removed and the information has now been made available in PDF format. The registration deadline has also been pushed back by two days.”