Maharashtra FYJC website crashes again

First round registration deadline now May 25

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMay 22, 2026 10:37 PM IST
SMIMER, SMIMER student suspended, SMIMER student suspended for assaulting woman, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, India news, Indian express, Indian express India news, Indian express IndiaPart two of the admission form was originally supposed to be filled between May 21 and May 22. However, the website crashed for a few hours on May 21 and the deadline was extended till May 23. (Representational)
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Maharashtra First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admission website crashed for a few hours on May 22, the second such incident in two days. Following the crash, the timeline for the registration for the first round of admissions has been pushed back by two more days till May 25, a circular by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced.

Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, explaining the reason behind the website crash told The Indian Express, “A large number of users were spending considerable time on the two links provided on the website to search for colleges and available admission seats, which was causing heavy load on the website. After this issue was noticed, the concerned links were removed and the information has now been made available in PDF format. The registration deadline has also been pushed back by two days.”

Part two of the admission form was originally supposed to be filled between May 21 and May 22. However, the website crashed for a few hours on May 21 and the deadline was extended till May 23. Now, with the website crashing on the second day as well, the deadline has been pushed to 6 pm on May 25.

Thereafter, college allotments for students (first-round allotment) will be announced on May 29. Students who receive admission will be able to complete document verification and confirm their admission at the allotted college between May 29 and June 3. The schedule for the second round will be announced on June 5.

In part 2 of the form, candidates can select up to 10 junior colleges as preferences for admission. A total of 1,136,650 candidates have registered for the admission process so far, according to information provided by the Directorate. Over 21.98 lakh seats are available for admission across the state.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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