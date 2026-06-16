Over 100 allotted First Year Junior College seats revoked in Maharashtra

Maharashtra FYJC admissions saw Round 2 seat revisions after an error involving re-evaluated marks. Students affected by the change will be considered in the next round.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneJun 16, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Maharashtra schoolA total of 1,32,547 students have confirmed their admissions in junior colleges across their state till June 15. (File Photo)
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Hundreds of first year junior college (FYJC) seats allotted in round two of admissions in Maharashtra were revoked as the merit list did not take into account re-evaluated class 12 marks. The error was realised after the list was announced at 10 am on June 13, informed Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Mahesh Palkar.

The website was subsequently shut for a few hours and a revised seat matrix factoring the re-evaluated marks was prepared. The new allotment list was then published on the website on the same day. This pushed 100-150 students out of their initially allotted seats, said Palkar. “However I do not have the exact figure and we are working on it,” he further said.

Palkar told The Indian Express, “Some students who had gotten lower marks before but increased their marks after re-evaluation had to be allotted seats according to their new marks. This led to some students who had been allotted seats in the initial list to be pushed out of that seat. It is not appropriate to allot them the seat if they have not received the required marks on merit.”

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However, some students had already clicked on the admit button on the website before it was taken down for the list change. One such student arrived at the college he was allotted on May 15 for confirmation of admission, but was told that the revised list did not have his name and he could not be given admission. The student visited the Regional Deputy Director’s office to submit a complaint regarding the issue.

Palkar said that such students will be allotted a seat according to their marks on merit in the next round.

Current admission status

A total of 1,32,547 students have confirmed their admissions in junior colleges across their state till June 15. Divisional region-wise, admission numbers are as follows – Amravati (14,511), Chh Sambhajinagar (17,533), Kolhapur (11,574), Latur (8972), Mumbai (27,185), Nagpur (15,926), Nashik (14,654), Pune (22,192).

Students have till 6 pm on June 16 to confirm their FYJC admissions by physically visiting the colleges allotted to them.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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