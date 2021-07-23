Maharashtra: FYJC CET registrations portal remain inaccessible for fourth consecutive day

Though the test is optional, Class XI aspirants who give it will be given first preference during college admissions. (Representational image)

Four days after the portal to register for Maharashtra’s optional common entrance test (CET) for first year junior college (FYJC) remained inaccessible, without a proper explanation from the state education department, tension has started to rise amongst Class XI aspirants.

The CET is proving to be unpopular within students, especially in non-state board schools, calling it unfair to have an exam based on the SSC (state board) syllabus.

Though the exam is optional, Class XI aspirants who take the CET exam will be given first preference during college admissions and are most likely to take away seats in all the top colleges.

Meanwhile the website, http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/, which was supposed to open for online applications from 11.30am on July 20, has remained inaccessible due to technical issues for three days now.

No explanation on the technical glitch nor a tentative date as to when the registrations will open was given by the state education department. A note that said that the website was temporarily shut was seen on the website.

When contacted, Dinkar Patil, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was unavailable for comment.

State board students said it is the second time in a week that the incompetency of officials is affecting them adversely.

“The day the SSC results were to be released; the same thing happened. The website was unavailable and I got my result only at 10pm, whereas it was supposed to come out at 1pm. Our most important year of school was spent in anxiety because of the pandemic and now we are facing all this uncertainty,” said Shreya Tupe, a resident of Hadapsar.