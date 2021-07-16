Maharashtra FYJC CET: Forms expected to be out on Monday

Until last year, admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) would take place at the college level, based on Class 10 marks except in six areas where a centralised online admission process would be conducted based on Class 10 merit and the student’s college preference. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

The Maharashtra state education board will release forms for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11, first year junior college (FYJC) on July 19, Monday for those students who wish to take part in the entrance examination.

Dinkar Patil, Chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), confirmed that the CET would take place by August 21. While the CET itself is not mandatory for any student and all students who have passed Class 10 have been assured of a FYJC seat by the Maharashtra education board, first priority in admissions would be given to candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test.

“On Monday, we would open up registrations for the CET. Students can log in to the board website where a link will be made available. Once students enter their roll numbers, they will get an option to indicate Yes or No, asking if they want to appear for the CET or not. There would be separate instructions for students of other academic boards like CBSE or ICSE. Once students have indicated their preferences, they will get an option to go to the payment gateway and pay the entrance exam fees. It is free for state board students while, non-state board students will have to pay the entrance fees as decided by the government,” said Patil. Non-SSC board students would have to pay around Rs 170 to register for the CET.

The syllabus for the CET will be based on the SSC syllabus. “By next week, we will release the subject and chapter-wise details based on which the tests will be conducted,” said Patil.

Since board exams for Class 10 have been cancelled across boards and final results have been calculated through internal assessments done by schools, the Maharashtra school education department has announced a CET for admissions to Class 11 to ensure uniformity and give equal opportunity to all students.

Until last year, admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) would take place at the college level, based on Class 10 marks except in six areas – Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, municipal corporation areas of Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati – where a centralised online admission process would be conducted based on Class 10 merit and the student’s college preference.

Students who have taken the CET will be given priority in all the junior colleges based on merit in the CET. The FYJC admissions would take place in phases: In the first phase, students who have appeared for CET, irrespective of board, will get admissions as per merit. Post their admissions, students who had not opted for CET will be given admissions based on Class 10 merit.

How will the CET be held?

The CET would be held offline, students would have to go to the designated exam centres for the test. It will be a 100-marks multiple choice question format exam. The duration would be two hours. It would be a objective, multiple choice exam based on Class 10, SSC syllabus. The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based paper will have questions from four subjects — English, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences — with each subject carrying 25 per cent weightage of marks.

A six-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Maharashtra education commissioner Vishal Solanki to finalise the dates and further details of the entrance exam.