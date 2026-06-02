3.2 lakh confirmed FYJC admissions in state, last day today for round 1

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Over 3.26 lakh students confirmed their First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions in the first round of the admissions till January 2 in Maharashtra. According to data shared by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, 3,00,396 students have been admitted under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), while 26,474 students have been admitted under institutional quotas.
The deadline to confirm admissions in the first round is 6 pm on June 3. In total, 12,51,259 students have registered for the FYJC admissions. 9,591 junior colleges across the state are offering admissions to 21,98,666 seats this year. In the first merit list published on May 29, 5,74,945 students were allotted colleges. The students have been given till June 3 to physically visit their allotted junior colleges to confirm their admission.
Of the eight divisions across the state, Pune has the highest number of admissions confirmed at 65,329. Pune is followed by Mumbai at 54,067 admissions, Nagpur at 40,289 admissions, Nashik at 39,602 admissions, Chhatarapati Sambhajinagar at 36,082 admissions, Amravati at 35,501 admissions, Kolhapur at 35,992 admissions, and Latur at 20,008 admissions.
Further, in separate directions issued to education officials, Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, addressed concerns over NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) certificates. As part of this admission process, students seeking admission under the NCL and EWS categories are required to submit the respective NCL or EWS certificates. However, since many students do not currently possess these certificates, education officers have been asked to ensure that such students are granted admissions on the basis of an undertaking that they would submit the required certificates in the next three months.