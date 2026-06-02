3.2 lakh confirmed FYJC admissions in state, last day today for round 1

Over 3.26 lakh students confirmed their First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions in the first round of the admissions till January 2 in Maharashtra. According to data shared by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, 3,00,396 students have been admitted under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), while 26,474 students have been admitted under institutional quotas.

The deadline to confirm admissions in the first round is 6 pm on June 3. In total, 12,51,259 students have registered for the FYJC admissions. 9,591 junior colleges across the state are offering admissions to 21,98,666 seats this year. In the first merit list published on May 29, 5,74,945 students were allotted colleges. The students have been given till June 3 to physically visit their allotted junior colleges to confirm their admission.