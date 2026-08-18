Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026: Law to come into force from August 28, Pune police drop anti-conversion law provisions from two cases

PUNE CITY police, who were the first to register two cases under the newly enacted Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, have removed the provisions of the anti-conversion law from both cases after the state Home department notified that the legislation will come into force only from August 28. A 21-year-old man had been arrested in one of the cases, while a British national had secured anticipatory bail in the other.

A notification issued by the Home department on Monday reads that August 28 has been decided as the date on which the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026 will come into force.

When contacted, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “The Presidential assent had come on July 31 and a notification was issued. So we assumed that the law had come into force. However, in that notification the date on which it will come into force was not mentioned. The date of enforcement has now been notified as August 28. So now we shall file a chargesheet in the case without applying those sections. So the provisions under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act have been deleted in both the cases. We have informed the court about the removal of the provisions.”